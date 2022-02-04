The editorial page of the Jan. 29 edition of the Temple Daily Telegram included a cartoon which depicted transgender athletes as a wolf waiting to devour Little Red Riding Hood, labeled “Women’s Sports.”
This cartoon is egregious; it is both misogynistic and discriminatory. It portrays women athletes as being naive, defenseless children who require big macho males (woodsmen armed with axes?) to protect them.
It portrays transgender people as deceptive, vicious, subhuman predators. Did the editor(s) of this paper think this an appropriate way to comment on the topic of transgender people trying to use their skills to find a place in a discriminatory world?
Did you think the portrayal of women’s sports as a weak fairy tale character aided the development and appreciation of women athletes? Why did you publish such a divisive, insensitive cartoon out of the hundreds you could have chosen?
Ironically, the letter to the editor on the same page decried the publication of “lies, name-calling, and hatred” in the guise of “free speech.” I call on the Telegram to publish constructive, investigative items and refrain from taking the easy and dangerous path of throwing sensational bones to those who only wish to condemn others.
Dr. David Howle
Temple