I’ve read letters to the editor about rising rent rates, especially of senior citizens that live on fixed income.
Some imply their financial predicament is due to greedy landlords, and misplace blame on the wrong parties. Your anger, accusations and frustration should be directed towards those that created your current financial stress.
Your current situation was created by support for the insane bond issues from Belton ISD and Temple ISD, because your taxes are capped due to age and you bought the propaganda it would be “at the same rate.”
Well, authorizing hundreds of millions of dollars at the same rate still drives up your rent, groceries and other services because businesses’ tax obligations go up. Business, large and small, will never absorb these added costs but will pass them on to the consumers, you and me.
Thankfully President Joe Biden’s budget, and his economic illiterate band of merry freaks to make corporations “pay their fair share” will not pass the House. If it does, then expenses for food, energy and housing will be passed on to you.
Here’s the bottom line, if you vote for school bonds because your property taxes are “frozen” or to stick it to the millionaires/billionaires, then you’re voting to raise your daily costs of living. A recession is coming and we have to cut back, so make the government/schools have to cut back because your vote “for the children and sticking it to corporations” is only voting for your own financial demise. It’s past time they have to cut their spending, like we’ve had to do.
Richard Lewis
Temple