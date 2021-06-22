Hate is vile and should be unacceptable in a civilized society. That said, it would appear our nation is on a collision course guided by hate as the engineer behind the wheel. It warrants one to wonder why so many are being so destructive within our society. Like so many other folks from all races, I didn’t grow up in a world described by hate mongrels. Yet, they claim to be champions for causes eradicating the things we hate in each other.
These same advocates enforce their ideas with violence and hate in their eagerness, particularly those of different skin color. “Let’s build a better nation, let’s get rid of (fill in the blank),” some groups say. This is unvarnished hate, naked in front of the world to witness.
Hate unrestrained has no boundaries, has no regard for others, and no fear of reprisal. Let hate be our nation’s mantra, and we’ll soon perish as a country. Let hate keep making judgments about right and wrong, and evil will be the only winner.
Scriptures tell us hating another is like committing murder in the eyes of God (Matt. 5:21-22). There are no easy answers to the problems of our nation. But, hate-led activism is the worst solution of any kind, amplifying the worst attributes of mankind.
God is love, and peace comes from the heart and mind. If hate is so unrestrained by our actions, love can be as well; we simply have to choose.
Ron Harmon
Temple