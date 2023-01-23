Thank you for your editorial on Jan. 21 titled “Prayers for Damar Hamlin.” It was well written and brought back memories of that frightening event.
My husband and I were watching the game when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest. Your article reinforced how important prayer can be. Your statement, “Faith matters, and what we do for our fellow man is important” is so true.
Prayers were answered and Damar recovered; as you wrote, “life is precious, and we need to live the best lives we can while we are here on Earth.
Linda Karen Clemons
Belton