I’d like to applaud the letter written by Anthony Shawmede showing discrimination to us who don’t like having tech forced on us.
His letter was about the difficulty getting game tickets to a Temple High School game without a QR Code. I remember when the county was providing COVID vaccines, but had to use a computer and even some people who were computer savvy had trouble). When I finally was able to talk to someone on the phone, she was saying, use a computer. I informed her that was discrimination!
When Ascension-Temple provided vaccine day — organized by a manager named Kay — No computer required. Thank you Kay!
Also, I’ve received one letter from a bank and three letters from medical facilities of breach of data — so computers are often hacked/breached, so don’t consider your data private.
Another letter from Lois Bland was of political-nature. Thank you Lois for reminding the public that Democrats have done nothing but revenge for the past 6 years … lies, investigations, impeachments.
And the last 2 years Biden reversed all President Trump’s good policies. This open border — according to Democrats — but “not in their backyard.” Example — Chicago, Martha’s Vineyard, & AOC’s backyard.
Regina King
Belton
Editor's note: Temple ISD worked with Anthony Shawmede to resolve his issue.