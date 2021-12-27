Kudos to President Joe Biden for extending Title 42, enacted by the Trump administration, that requires potential asylum seekers to be adjudicated in Mexico or in their home country. Fact is virtually all the migrants on our southern border are not legitimate asylum seekers fleeing political persecution. Rather they are economic migrants who are attempting to circumvent our immigrant visa process — a process that even during the supposedly draconian Trump years admitted 1,829,820 immigrants, who paid their fees, completed the required applications, obtained requisite medical and police clearances, and patiently waited for their consular interviews. (Coincidentally, during this period, the U.S. issued over 31.5 million nonimmigrant visas.)
It is simply not true that our country is coldhearted because it expects prospective immigrants to abide by the rules and not skip in line or violate the terms of their nonimmigrant visas as Melanija Knavs (aka Melania Knauss) did.
George Aldridge
Belton