In his Aug. 8 letter about Russian’s ongoing attempt to seize Ukraine, Mr. Cowling defends Putin by saying Russia is protecting people in the Donbass region and eliminating Nazi control of the Ukraine government. As proof of Nazi threat, Mr. Cowling says President Zelensky “wore a shirt bearing Nazi insignias” on his visit to the Pope.
I was curious about this claim so pulled up pictures online of the visit between President Zelensky and Pope Francis. The one symbol on Zelensky’s sweater during that meeting is actually the coat of arms of Ukraine.
As background, in 1918, the short-lived Ukrainian People’s Republic adopted that “Trident” symbol, but from 1919 until 1991 (the Soviet period), Ukraine was forced to use a hammer and sickle over the rising sun as their state symbol. In 1992, the Ukrainian coat of arms was reestablished as a blue shield upon which stands a yellow trident.
Symbols are important, but more so is our understanding of them. Take for example the swastika, originally a sacred symbol in Hindu and Eurasian religions, now marred by its use by Nazis.
In this case, the Ukrainian coat of arms has nothing to do with swastikas or Nazis. Zelensky was wearing a symbol of his own country as a symbol of his patriotism.
Pam Hendricks
Temple