Critical Race Theory (CRT), including its beautified DEI version (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) is unconstitutional, and if implemented will lead to lawsuits. CRT is against the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr., who stressed judging people by their character not color. CRT is against God, and against the Bible which so clearly teaches basic truths:
God “hath made of one blood all nations of men” (Acts 17:26 KJV). The difference genetically (chromosomally) in the most diverse people groups (or so called races) is 0.02%.
We are all created in God’s image (Genesis 1:26,27) but, due to the fall, inherit a sinful corrupted nature. CRT advocates who boast of their “unique superpowers” just show depravity.
CRT is Marxist theory on steroids. It rejects Western civilization, equal rights and equal opportunity. It damns society norms: the family, capitalism, the nation and God Himself. All must be torn down, as must statues, even of a George Washington or a Fredrick Douglass.
CRT encumbered academia for decades but received wider attention recently due to infiltration of K-12 schools. CRT has roots in Western Marxism and the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory. Marxist ideologies use the naïve “useful idiots” to spread their lies, including: CRT is not Marxist (yet prominent Marxists say Marx founded CRT), not in schools (but it spread from academia to K-12). They say CRT critics oppose history being taught (we do want history taught, warts and all) and CRT gives minorities a voice (but articulate black conservatives are routinely vilified, like Justice Clarence Thomas, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears).
CRT is against history, The Bible and Constitutional “self-evident” truths.
Ron Davis
Temple