The media doesn’t even know what Hispanic Heritage “month” is. As Edward James Olmos said, you (the media and society) know nothing about us. History books convey white history.
Not publicized is that Hispanic parents want more than others for their child to enroll in college; or that Hispanic girls aspire to leadership more than others.
Abbott’s acolytes ban 300 books about Hispanics and blacks, whereas the Republican Koch brothers exclaim that censorship is undemocratic.
MLK said that racism is white homicide of the outgroup; that blacks not die in Vietnam for liberties that they don’t have in the U.S.; that the U.S. government was the greatest purveyor of violence in the world (168 major newspapers denounced him for that); that moderates opposed him; and he demanded establishing equity before judging one’s character, which whites get backward. The FBI classified him as the most “dangerous” person in the U.S., seeking to “neutralize” him.
Malcolm X added that newspapers will have people hating the oppressed and loving the oppressors.
Look at who is convicted more in courts, who is punished more in schools.
Generally, look who is going to one’s home, who one is riding with. Look at who supports the Confederate soldier statue, erected when whites murdered Hispanics to steal their lands and lynched blacks. Klansmen attacked a Temple clergy.
Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson’s white Republican acolytes are apoplectic with his Replacement Theory of whites by nonwhites.
Jose Martinez
Temple