Your paper of Sept. 26 has a story by Associated Press claiming Breonna Taylor was killed during a no-knock warrant. This shows the AP is a biased news source.
The attorney general of Kentucky said there are witnesses that state the police did knock and announce their presence. I believe it is your paper’s duty to address misinformation when printed by using an asterisk and an explanation.
John Stoker
Troy
Editor’s note: While the officers had a no-knock warrant, they and a witness claim that they did knock and announce themselves before entering the residence, according to grand jury testimony revealed Oct. 2.