Former President Trump continues to hold power over his base and elected Republicans. Trump’s power comes from a condition known as Mal Ojo. Mal Ojo is not recognized in Western medicine, but is in Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.
Symptoms of Mal Ojo are grandiose perception of self, lack of empathy and destructive behaviors. Mal Ojo can evolve into shared delusional beliefs from one person to another. Two known catastrophic events of this were the followers of David Koresh of the Davidians and the Jim Jones massacre. January 6th Capital riot and storming of the National Capitol by thousands should be considered such an event.
Mal Ojo can be treated by licensed practitioners and faith healers known as Curanderos. Curanderos practice between the physical and spiritual world and believe in soul possession. Curanderos treat using religious rituals and spiritualism to retrieve souls of a possessed person.
It is believed a person afflicted with Mal Ojo takes the condition to their grave. Curanderos who practice sorcery visit graves of those afflicted with Mal Ojo and perform rituals to draw out the power of the Mal Ojo of the deceased, to enhance their power in the spirit world.
Some people may scoff that Mal Ojo exists. All one has to do is look at a recent statement by Sen. Lindsey Graham, “ there is something about Trump. There’s a dark side and there is some magic there, and what I’m trying to do is just harness the magic.” Devil is in the details.
Arthur Resa
Belton