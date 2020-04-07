Ran across this quote in an old Reader’s Digest. Wonder if Bernie Sanders and those of his “ilk and hue” ever read anything like this, or understood it if they did!
I quote: “The urge to distribute wealth equally and still more the belief that it can be brought about by political action, is the most dangerous of all popular emotions. It is the legitimization of envy (emphasis mine) of all the deadly sins the one which a stable society based on consensus should fear the most. The monster state is a source of many evils; but it is, above all, an engine of envy.” (Credited to Paul Johnson.)
“Points to ponder,” the magazine called that section. Well ponder this, America!
Harold Winslow
Rogers