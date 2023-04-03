Note to Gary Caraway: It isn’t called the “Civil” War because it was ever intended to be a shared cordial affair.
That being said, I’m disappointed that Mr. Caraway neglected to share with us all the glaringly similar savagery doled out by the Yankees. But alas like most of the faux activists who have picked up this fight, he directs his intensity and focus to only what will bring him quick gratification and the most attention. I guess that’s just human nature, but the rest of us shouldn’t be expected to feel shame or guilt because we don’t or won’t validate his “offended” condition.
I don’t understand the current evolution of “being offended.” I have always believed if something offends you, then you would be the one most qualified to deal with it — so deal with it.
Why should the rest of the world be expected to abandon their beliefs or change everything they think? Do or say something to make someone else feel better about himself.
Michael L Moore
Moody