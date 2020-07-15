Our Confederate statue, which has stood on our courthouse lawn for more years than any of us have been alive, is the property of all the citizens of Bell County.
It does not belong to any particular group of citizens nor does it belong to any group of elected officials. While we have elected our Commissioners Court to manage the day to day business of our county, we did not elect them to make decisions of the magnitude currently under consideration regarding our beloved statue. In my opinion, the only way to deal with any consideration as to what should happen to our statue is to put it to a vote of all of its owners.
James Norton
Belton