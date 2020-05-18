One very important name left out of the list of participants in the Battle of San Jacinto from our area in the “Backroads” article of the April 20 Telegram was Maj. Benjamin F. Bryant.
According to the inscription on his tombstone, Bryant led a company in that fight. His tombstone and that of his wife are now in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
These stones were relocated from their original place in the Bryant Station Cemetery to the state cemetery as part of the Texas Centennial celebration in 1936. The Bryant Station cemetery is located near the intersection of CR 104 and CR 106 in Milam County (Bell County did not exist until 1950 — well after the date of the battle.)
Ben Bryant had established a trading post in that area some time before the fight for Texas Independence. Later, the coming of the railroad in particular led to the demise of the trading post, but not the community, which still proudly bears its name. (A blacksmith shop continued there up to a few years ago. Rudolph Zeidlitz, whether he meant to or not, kept one tradition of the old settlement alive long after the old ones were gone.) Present homeowners and the historic cemetery seem to guarantee a permanent existence of the location known as Bryant Station.
The book “History of Bell County” by George W. Tyler gives some good information about this interesting Texas patriot.
Harold Winslow
Rogers