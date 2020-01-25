Temple has seen many improvements and changes to our local road systems in the last few years. While I’m not a civil engineer I would like to suggest a couple of relatively simple changes to help move traffic more quickly and smoothly in our city.
Add warning lights well ahead of the actual railroad crossings in the downtown area and on 25th Street. This would allow drivers to choose a route to the overpasses when necessary instead of getting funneled into a neighborhood or a congested downtown area.
Synchronize the traffic lights on Adams and Central where they cross Interstate 35. Traffic flow on I-35 is great since the recent improvements but we have created a bottleneck between East and West Temple. Sync the lights so we don’t have to sit through three of the four lights every single time we cross over I-35.
Toby Fettig
Temple