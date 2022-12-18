I normally do not respond directly to specific letters, but am compelled to respond to Ms. Wiley’s letter.
I would like to inform her that, although the Bible’s use does not represent a person’s belief, philosophy, or even religious orientation when taking public office, it does symbolize the solemness, and significance of the commitment that they are undertaking.
It is also significant to note that the Bible has influenced modern law standards. Things like murder, theft, false complaints against others, and perjury, just to name a few.
So, her statement that the Bible has no place in government is on its face asinine. Her statement that the Constitution does not mention some specific things is certainly true. The statement that persons should have the freedom to believe and be what they choose is also true, within reason.
You may, indeed have the right to be whatever, I have the right to not care. Since she obviously is not familiar with some of the tenants of Christianity, I would like to advise her that one of the most basic tenants precludes them from “mind your own business”. Christians have a responsibility to try to spread Christianity so everyone has the message of Jesus’ sacrifice for humanity’s salvation (DUH! CHRISTMAS).
To address presidential missteps, in true liberal fashion, instead of noting that the current president cannot finish a sentence, forgets who the president is, has plunged the nation into economic downturn, has to be reminded that Trump is not president. Trump is not, by the way, uniquely enamored with the idea of stolen elections. Democrats have been expressing this notion since 2000 (or longer).
David Blankemeier
Temple