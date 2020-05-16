Sorry that this letter is not about the person that sits in the White House. It is about a great State Farm agent and his team, John Farwell. What a great message he had in the Temple Telegram on April 8.
My husband and I have been John’s customers probably for the length of time that he has been an agent. We had to use our insurance a few times and John didn’t waste any time taking care of everything. The girls in the office will call at times to see if everything is all right or if we needed anything. This team is the best taking care of our home and vehicle insurance.
Thank you John Farwell.
C.D and Jeanette Waters
Temple