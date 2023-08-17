Last time the lake was down 15 feet, like it is now, I took the yearly fishing trip with my wife’s nephews.
They were Baylor students and assumed that they were smarter than anyone else in Temple. Two nephews and three friends. They also brought a small barbecue pit and wanted to beach the boat and cook hot dogs after we fished. We caught about 60 white bass, threw them all back, then pulled the boat up on a sand bar and they began to barbecue.
After about 10 minutes I began screaming, help me, help me. They looked up startled and alarmed, one screamed “what’s wrong?” As I ran toward the boat, I yelled, “the tide is going out and we will be stranded here until tomorrow, help me with the boat.”
All five jumped up, ran to the boat, and started pushing it into the water.
I just stood there smirking.
Maybe Baylor kids are not as smart as they assume they are.
Donald Bousquet
Temple