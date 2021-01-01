I have been reading about the move to remove statues and rename military bases named for Confederate figures.
This points out the lack of true history taught in our public schools. I taught military history for over 30 years, both to active-duty members and Air Force JROTC cadets. I have walked every major Civil War battlefield I could to determine the tactics and strategies.
Both of my grandfathers fought in the war. Maternal grandfather Frank Shaw Sr. fought for the Confederacy and paternal grandfather George Barrett fought for the Union. I find most of our nation’s problems today is a result of our poor educational systems. Our children are not receiving necessary truth behind all of our history. I found my high school education was superior to my college. It allowed me to take the college GED test and gain an associate degree. One of the subjects received was about the human race. We learned that a man is a man regardless of his appearance and that we counted on him to cover our six as we covered his!
I think the biggest reason for our problems today is that we have removed God from almost all systems The Constitution says freedom of religion, which means we can believe any way we desire or not. The left has declared it means freedom from religion and has tried to stamp it out entirely. That is totally false and has created most of our problems. The more ignorant they can make us the easier it will be to take over our country. Let us pray that we wake up and return to that which made this country so great!
George H. Barrett
Belton