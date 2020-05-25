In regard to Mr. Robert Burke’s letter of May 21 criticizing this newspaper I would like to enlighten him on the fair or unfair coverage of “far right” politics vs. “far left” politics.
In this paper, on the editorial page, I found a column by George Will, a sensible, truthful writer. On that same page is a column by Ruben Navarrette, a left-wing writer who likes to use race at every opportunity.
On the inside pages of this paper I found five articles printed by way of The Associated Press. Most days I read a paragraph or two in the Washington articles just to see how many sentences it takes before the Trump bashing begins. This newspaper not only prints the AP articles, it doesn’t even try to create truth in the headlines. I, as a “right winger,” greatly resent those daily articles bashing my president.
However, I tolerate them, and I continue to subscribe to this newspaper for obituaries, horoscopes, advice columns, Hints from Heloise and the classified ads.
So, Mr. Burke, it seems we both have a choice. We can discontinue our subscription, or we can tolerate what we don’t like to see in this particular newspaper. There are many other outlets available offering viewpoints we are looking for.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Belton