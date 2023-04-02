Unintended consequences often follow ill-conceived ideals.
Who would have guessed that the sympathy for and acceptance of those that are not satisfied with the genes they were born with as part of the otherwise normal society could result in the assassination of children?
Let me suggest that a person who is born as a male or female, but wants to live as their opposite sex is not normal. They can be tolerated, but should not expect to be considered normal, nor should they expect to receive special benefits for their abnormality.
Two men or two women living together can be tolerated, but they should not expect to receive the benefits of a married couple. By definition of the word marriage, they cannot be considered married.
Who could imagine that once these abnormalities were given the status of normal they would then arm themselves and kill innocent children to protect their achieved status?
Politicians respond with the need for more gun laws. Never mind the gun laws we have now that can’t be enforced, or just don’t work.
Christians are a splinter group that do not stand together to resist the corruptions of the morals set by the Holy Bible and Jesus Christ, but are overpowered by a smaller group that act in unison to achieve their goals. PROPHESY: Nothing will be done that will change the present situation!
As a Christian I stand ready for the backlash.
James D Fox
Temple