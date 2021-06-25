I’d like to express my gratitude to and my admiration for Bell County Deputy Shawn Hearn for his heroism in saving the life of a baby girl near Heidenheimer on Monday, June 21. We can all appreciate his quick, clear-thinking response to the 911 call by the child’s foster mother.
I have a suggestion for one little “correction,” if you will, to the statement by Lt. Bob Reinhard, who said, “... luckily, Deputy Hearn was close to the area. ...”
As a follower of Jesus, it is my to-the-bone conviction nothing that happens is random, here in what C.S. Lewis aptly called “The Shadowlands.” So Deputy Hearn’s close proximity to the specific location had nothing to do with luck. The God of the Universe had him in the exactly the right place at exactly the right time.
I am so glad that Deputy Hearn allowed himself to be a tool in the Lord’s hand to rescue that precious little baby girl.
Malena Martin Gough
Temple