Due to space limitations my first letter regarding mask wearing was shortened. I cut the following from it as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“Masks are not only tools, they are also talismans that may help increase health care workers’ perceived sense of safety, well-being, and trust in their hospitals. Although such reactions may not be strictly logical, we are all subject to fear and anxiety, especially during times of crisis. One might argue that fear and anxiety are better countered with data and education than with a marginally beneficial mask, particularly in light of the worldwide mask shortage, but it is difficult to get clinicians to hear this message in the heat of the current crisis. Expanded masking protocols’ greatest contribution may be to reduce the transmission of anxiety, over and above whatever role they may play in reducing transmission of COVID-19.”
It also was stated in that article that the writers encouraged hospital managers to require wearing of masks as a means of giving employees a sense that their supervisors were looking out for their welfare. In the July issue in response to questions about the May 21 article, the writers responded that they were advocating for more, not less, wearing of masks (within the hospital environment.)
I suspect the same is true for the general public. It is not the spread of the virus that is addressed, it is the fear and panic of the general population that makes it seem so necessary to wear masks. I will gladly wear a mask when I find one that provides enough oxygen to meet my needs, and that is inscribed “Trust God, not this!”
Mike Bergman
Salado