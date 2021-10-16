Letter to the editor Equipment left in Afghanistan Oct 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why did we leave so much sophisticated military equipment in Afghanistan? Simple question requires a simple answer.John Shibley Belton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Afghanistan Sophisticated Military Equipment John Shibley Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUPDATE: ‘I’m blessed': Man charged in Temple murder released from jail after grand jury no-billTemple restaurant fire under investigationBelton man among 15 arrested in McLennan prostitution stingHonoring her father: Baylor S&W attorney shares personal tragedy for vaccination campaign adsDebby Wilson-Desmarais, age 60, of Belton, died Thursday, October 7Bell COVID-19 threat drops to Level 2Belton man charged after he allegedly stole friend’s vehicle from storeBelton man who allegedly tried to eat plastic bag with drug residue indicted on 3 chargesWest Temple voluntary annexations plannedBell County: How a doughnut-shaped district breaks up voters of color near Fort Hood and helps House Republicans Images Featured Print Ads WE BUY LAND JOINT NOTICE OF SALE DO YOU HAVE CHRONIC LOWER BACK PAIN? Garlyn Shelton Day for Women - Save the Date CareAge HomeCare