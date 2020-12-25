On behalf of our boards, volunteers and clients, we want to thank you for the food items donated through the Food for Families Food Drive to Operation Feeding Temple. This organization will be distributing the food and money collected to Churches Touching Lives for Christ, the Love of Christ Ministry, St. Vincent De Paul and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Pantry.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic and the emphasis on giving money in person and online, we worked together to provide help to the hurting in Temple and East Bell County. Your gifts resulted in 215,181 pounds of food given this year. This was the second largest amount given in our annual food drives. We appreciate the leadership, time, labor, energy and resources given by local churches, businesses, service clubs, and so many individuals who participated in the drive.
Through your compassion and generosity over the past 12 years we have received from you, the citizens of Temple and East Bell County, more than 1,650,000 pounds of food. Thank you for your consistent, generous and significant support in our mission to help the hurting citizens in our area during this season and throughout the years. Our prayer is to help the hurting citizens in our area during this season and throughout the year. Our prayer is that you and your family will have more of our neighbors have a brighter season as well. Without the involvement of the community and the caring spirit of the citizens of Temple and East Bell County, this drive would not have been successful.
Thank you again for your help and may God bless you and yours during 2021.
In Christ’s Love,
Tom Henderson
Temple