I am fearful for what the future holds but I know that God, not man is in control. He will pave our way to eternity.
I read the letter from Swaminadham Midturi. Every time I read something a Democrat writes I fear for our country. This letter concerns me because of how he twists the Bible to fit his agenda. We will one day have a Democrat in office but as a Christian I will never serve anyone other than God. This includes Republicans.
He stated that Hebrews speaks of submitting to your leader yet in the next breath he says President Trump is a joke.
Daniel, Meshach and Abednego refused to bow down to a pagan king, choosing to serve the one true God in heaven. Daniel 3:17 said the God we serve is able to deliver us. Matthew 6:24 no one can serve two masters.
Midturi agreed with 1 Timothy 2:1-3 ... supplications and prayers be made for all in high positions but his statement before this said President Trump is a joke. Which is it pray for him or laugh at him? I believe he showed us the choice he makes.
The only arrogant people are the Democrats who wouldn’t accept defeat but want us to accept defeat when a Democrat gets into office. There is nothing virtuous, truthful or intelligent about the Democrats. Although I believe Democrats will be the end of America as we know it, I will promise to pray for them that God would open their hearts to the truth.
I am just thankful that I am guaranteed a home in heaven with the one true God!
Lois Bland
Temple