I am bemused, not amused, each Saturday to find the horoscopes feature on the same page as the one designated “Life & Faith.”
I have known some people who read their horoscopes “religiously,” still, when you shorten a story of some interest (synagogue hostages, Jan. 21) in order to run the obtuse fiction of horoscopes, your journalistic priorities seem misplaced.
Instead of directing readers of a legitimate story to see the full version online, why not direct horoscope fans there? Or move this form of entertainment to where it belongs — the comics page.
Bob Cockrum
Temple