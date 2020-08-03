To the Bell County Commissioners Court and Belton City Council: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Hear Ye!
You are considering changes that are posed by a minority of the citizens of the county and the city. Those changes will alter or erase facts of history for the purpose of removing things that those in that minority find offensive.
So, let’s discuss being offended. I find many things offensive but I don’t suggest their removal. If one says, “No offense intended,” the typical response in polite society is, “None taken.” This demonstrates that to be offended one must choose to be so. It is a choice, not a condition.
Given that there are those both for and against changes to the memorial statue on courthouse square and the name of the park on Nolan Creek, put the matter to the voters of the county and city. Let those democratic principles that they espouse be used here to decide the issues. It should cost very little to put such a question on the next general election ballot ... probably less than the changes proposed.
As elected officials remember that you have a duty to hear and respond to the wants and needs of all of your constituents. Remember, too, that most people distrust and dislike those who choose to serve in public office — as well they should for it is healthy to protect and defend their property and rights against those who would deprive them of enjoyment of them.
Robert Hutchins
Temple