Well, I see Belton City Council has not changed. Still judging with partiality and bias.
Denying Sharma his right to develop his property was no surprise because they want his property. It is exactly what they did with the Marvin Lynch family. They colluded with the so-called Christian university and told bold-face lies to deny them their right to develop (Belton Council minutes 7-22-2008).
I call that evil and conniving.
Marvin Lynch wanted to build apartments on his land for university students. Belton City Council created all sorts of lies and excuses to deny them their right to build. One lie was that the improvements would create flooding downtown. Look it up! (Temple Daily Telegram, 1-29-12) UMHB president said they needed no help to house students. They even wanted the Lynch family to donate the land to them.
Lynch could not do anything with his property, just like Sharma, and because of those hucksters, UMHB finally got what they wanted — Marvin Lynch’s property.
So, what did UMHB do with it? They stole Lynch’s idea and built student apartments on the land.
What did Belton City Council do? They approved everything and even used taxpayer dollars to fund infrastructure for the multi-million-dollar tax-exempt Christian UMHB.
Look at who was involved back then, just like today, they are members of the First Baptist Church and joined at the hip with UMHB. One big brotherhood.
The more you dig, the more you will see just how crooked Belton City Council is.
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton