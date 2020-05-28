I would like to address the gentleman who last week took issue with the Telegram’s balanced reporting. I believe he thought that the paper was too far right leaning.
I would like to take issue with that notion. I have found that the Telegram tends to, rather consistently, spew the left talking points (especially in the letters to the editor), and then present cogent thoughtful presentations for consideration.
I would also like to point out that the Telegram is the most effective source for local news.
I would like to present one thought for everyone’s consideration. I believe that anyone who does not know what form of government we have in this country should not be allowed to run for public office. I am so sick of hearing what a danger something is to our “democracy.”
It has been a while since I was in social studies, so I googled. Guess what, the USA is still a republic. I should have had no doubt.
I know for a fact that I never voted for Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or any of these people. When I moved back to Texas in 1976 after serving in the U.S. Air Force this place could not have been bluer. Of course, back then the Democrats actually had some good ideas. I even voted for a few of them. I do so miss the days when you could have political differences and still go to lunch with a friend.
David Blankemeier
Temple