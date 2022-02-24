Regarding Sandra Wiley’s letter of Feb. 22, she should really check her facts. I, too, am surprised that many of these editorials, Republican or Trump-based editorials get published.
The latest report of spying from the Clinton campaign did not come from media outlets, left wing or otherwise. This revelation came from the Durham report. Remember, John Durham was the independent counsel clamored for, by the Democrats, when the Democrats took the House.
What should concern most Americans is: Why did we pay independent counsel Robert Mueller $23 million dollars and what did we get for it? Sure, it also led to some indictments such as Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Rudy Giuliani and the Clinton campaign plant, (that has been proven), who was an advisor to Trump … Page. There was 34 in all.
At the end of the day no Russia ties between Trump and Russia existed. In fact when Mueller testified before Congress, he appeared not to know what was in his own report. He appeared befuddled at times. However, MSM outlets proclaimed day after day, Russia Gate, Russia Gate, Russia Gate. This past week, I haven’t heard a word from our local networks on the Durham Report.
I have grown weary of news anchors anymore. I have a hard time discerning fact from non-fact anymore. So, what I do is look at the results. Are you better off now than you were two years ago? You might be, but the majority of Americans are not.
Leonard Halleen
Temple