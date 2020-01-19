Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose birthday we are observing Monday, often quoted a scripture from the book of Amos: “Let justice roll on like a river; righteousness like a never-failing stream.”
We are in a social drought in this country. We need a river of justice to wash away the bloody mass shootings we are sadly experiencing in the public domain and in our houses of worship. We can recall how painful it was to witness the Selma to Montgomery March in 1965. It was called “Bloody Sunday.” Fifty-four years later we need to be refreshed again.
We need a river of justice to wash away the hate we see exhibited in public gatherings and churches. It is very sad that churches have to have armed security during the worship experience.
It is also very apparent that racism continues to raise its ugly head when we see the unexplained shooting death of a young Temple black man by a police officer.
We need a stream of righteousness in this country and in this community to flow and restore our soul’s focus then we can truly be one nation and one community under God and indivisible because of the God whose waters of justice and righteousness run through the our veins like a never ending stream of caring humanity. Then the streams of righteousness will have redefined our communities and we can become a pathway of promise and hope.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Temple