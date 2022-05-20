President Trump was doing a good job fulfilling his promises while in office and I believe he’ll fulfill more promises if elected again. Anyway you look at it, no one could do worse than Joe Biden.
The biggest item on his agenda is destroying the economy and letting illegal immigrants in. I’m sure he thinks they will help him win another term. This may backfire since every nationality fears this economy.
Democrats complain about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 but I don’t hear them trying to protect the Supreme Court justices from the leak on abortions. But come to think about the Democrats are behind it and Joe hasn’t done anything at all.
I for one do not support abortion but agree it should be decided by the people. If the majority votes to provide abortions then so be it, though I do believe it is the devil’s work.
I am seeing more and more Democrats moving to the Republican Party or at least standing against the ideology of Joe.
Why do you think that is? Maybe because the Democrats of the past are the Republicans today.
Lois Bland
Temple