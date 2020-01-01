I would like to offer a word of advice to anyone submitting a letter to the editor. I have personally repeated statements in the past and later found out they were false.
I am now very careful to double check my sources in order to avoid making such a mistake again. This is especially important if you rely primarily on the mainstream media and social media. So, as a warning, if you want to be taken seriously do not pass on false information.
It is for this reason that I am not going to report on the number of Pokémon that were captured and interrogated by Congress in their impeachment investigation even though the evidence is obvious. Both tasks involve looking for something that doesn’t exist and then claiming you found it.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts