According to the Telegram, drought conditions; temperatures soar, and in a swath of Western Bell County ... extreme drought exists. Conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water District said, the “magnitude” of the increasing condition worried him. Aaron also stated cities (in Bell County) were not curtailing water usage. While the article states that Lake Belton was 15 feet below normal and Stillhouse even lower, we are pumping up to 46,000 acre feet south. One acre foot is 325,851 gallons.
Whoa! Also on the front page, Niagra Bottling announces a plant expansion. They’re the people that pump our water, bottle it, and sell it back to us! Who believes there will be no increase in Niagra’s consumption of the resource. Absent within the article was any increased Niagra usage figures or impact on citizens. Additionally, a data mining company building off NW HK Dodgen Loop may use between 1 and 5 million gallons of water a day for evaporative cooling.
Although Aaron states that our water use worries him, he lauds city leaders by saying Temple has “done a great job managing water resources.”
Unable to influence our city leaders' willingness to use the rubber-stamp, I look upon their decisions concerning water and land use as less than responsive to the citizens of Temple and surrounding communities.
A campaign slogan in the 1920s promised a chicken in every pot. I can’t remember what my city councilman promised, can you?
David F. Barrows
Temple