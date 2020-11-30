Kathleen Parker’s column that appeared in the Nov. 14 Telegram was a written version of selective hearing and a lopsided view of what has happened.
According to the U.S. Constitution, it is the Electoral College that has the heavy lifting in determining who has won the election. There are many steps in the process that involve the voters, each state’s governor, sending of certificates of the vote to the NARA (National Archives and Records Administration), the deadline for receipts of the electoral votes (on Dec. 23 this year), the transfer of certificates to Congress and the counting of the electoral votes in Congress.
It is at that time that the number 270 becomes significant, as that is the determining majority needed for the president and vice president be elected.
Interesting side note: In the absence of a majority of Electoral votes the House of Representatives selects the president and the Senate selects the vice president. (see https://www.archives.gov/electoral-college)
Where, Kathleen, is your disgust and vitriol for the “Not my President” crowd? Have they contributed to our nation’s “common sense of purpose”? All I could see is that the group sows division and uses violence to promote hatred and keep people’s emotions so amped up that rational thinking is overwhelmed.
After voting, most people just went back to their lives. Antifa and BLM attacked and injured Trump supporters. Apparently, the Left’s definition of tolerance does not include people who don’t think like them.
April Cousins
Little River-Academy