As a retired educator, I want to compliment you on the wonderful Backroads article on the front page of Monday’s newspaper. The subtitle was “Segregated 1911 Temple students celebrated graduation in different ways.”
It reminded me of how I felt as a white student in the 1950s and wondered why black students attended a different school than white students. My parents were not racists and wisely taught me that all people should be regarded as equals.
Thank you for a reminder of how different life was for the 1911 students. Thankfully, our nation has improved greatly since then.
Dr. Karen Clemons
Belton