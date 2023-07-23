Thanks to Mr. Cowling for his letter of July 20. I only understood his first and last paragraphs, due to my having been in the middle of the line or near the back of the line when “gray matter” was passed out.
I have always been impressed by those that do their job well or have vast knowledge in a chosen field. I am in awe of those that exceed the norm either physically or mentally. I always tell people that if “you do something well, claim it.”
Some folks will interpret that as bragging if they hear people tooting their own horns, but I believe that may be because of their envy or jealousy of not being able to rise to that same level of accomplishment. The other day I was reading a book which made reference to how “weight” increased the closer proximity to a black hole. (At which time I knew well it was beyond my understanding).
So I tried to research it and read the Chandrasekhar limit being about 1.4 solar masses before a star has enough strength/gravity for its density to become a black hole. At that time I immediately recognized I was reading above my skill set and probably should return to reading “Old Yeller” or “Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”
I do not know Mr. Cowling, but I do concur with the question he asked in his last paragraph. I also want to thank all those and staff that send in such great photos.
Gary (Boomer) Adams
Temple