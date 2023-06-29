Regarding the recent article dealing with the renovation of the Cora Anderson Negro Hospital, the author seems to be under the impression that the hospital, which opened in 1953, was created by the largesse and community spirit of Scott & White and the community as a whole.
In the early 1950s, when the “separate but equal” segregation doctrine was under increasing legal challenge, cities throughout the South began constructing black schools, hospitals and so forth in order to give the impression that obviously inferior public facilities were in fact, “equal” under the law.
That is the same reason the new Dunbar High School opened the previous year. The hospital was created to maintain segregation, and to imply that it was built out of some altruistic feeling in the community is simply wrong. Scream “woke” all you want, but, as they say, facts is facts.
Josh Smith
Temple