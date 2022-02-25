You voted for Donald Trump because you thought he was your savior. Some of you even thought he was sent by god.
You thought he would give you the great wall and Mexico would pay for it. He lied. He said he would put tariffs on China and that China would pay for it. He lied and greatly harmed Texas farmers.
You refused to believe the truth from scientists, scholars, economists, teachers, psychologists and psychiatrists. However, you were easily deluded into believing a pathological liar, a malignant narcissist, a reality TV star who has cheated hundreds and declared more bankruptcies than you can imagine.
A man who incited an insurrection. You believed Trump was your beacon of truth and honesty. You believed the Big Lie.
Are you interested in what Trump thought of you, his base? In Michael Wolff’s book, Trump described you saying, “their low-rent trailer camp bearing” and their “get-up.” He once joked that he should have invested in a chain of tattoo parlors. He also referred to his supporters as the “great unwashed.” This is your great American Savior.
Pamela Neal
Temple