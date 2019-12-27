This is my opinion, not presented as fact, in reference to the Telegram headline of Dec. 17 pertaining to Temple Police.
First, I want to express my sincere condolences to the Dean family for their loss. This was either an egregious and quick reaction to a situation or justified. This will be determined by our justice system, as are all other cases where tragic loss of life occurred.
This is not for some big city lawyer from outside our community to decide. Looking at his website there “appears” to be a clear agenda.
I think attorney Merritt is out of his legal lane by calling this an “execution.” He further accuses the mayor and police chief of “hiding behind protocol.” Not stopping there, he continued on with his race baiting remarks by stating “the mayor’s son or any white member of the community”. (Speak of disparaging and defaming) Merritt obviously has no idea how long an investigation can take.
I probably have lived in this community longer than Lee Merritt has been alive. Day in and day out, I do not see any ethnicity being discriminated against. If you act like an idiot and present yourself as a nuisance, then regardless of color/gender you probably will be viewed as an outcast.
Is there a bigger issue of “sensationalism” driving this, since the attorney did not know the victim to my knowledge. A fancy suit and loud voice does not make you a genius.
Once again, this is an opinion. May God bless the Dean family and that of the involved officer.
Gary M. Adams
Temple