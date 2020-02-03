After reading many of the opinions posted, it is hard to remain silent! Like many people, I think President Trump could restrain a bit with his comments on Twitter but I have worked for bosses like him.
People involved in the business world are accustomed to things getting done when they need to be, and are not used to the bickering and obfuscating in the political world.
As a businessman, President Trump saw the unfairness of the trade agreements, under which small towns saw factories such as Maytag and GE go to Mexico.
Apple, Nike, Walmart, Costco and manufacturers of steel and cotton products go to cheap labor in China and the Far East because the political contributions to politicians allowed it!
President Trump saw the lack of enforcement of border security and immigration policy cause people to stampede in. These people are willing to work for cash or low wages, putting downward pressure on wages for people here legally. He included all of these things in his pledge to bring about change and is accomplishing much of it without the help of Congress. He still needs to fulfill his promise to change the health care system.
Unfortunately, the Democratic candidates are promising complete chaos!
If all of the things the Democrats are promising come about, I am worried about the kind of country we are going to leave to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clark Magerkurth
Temple