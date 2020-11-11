Warning! The bells and sirens have sounded off.
This is not an article against Biden or Trump. I respect whoever is in the office.
Saturday night I watched Biden give an acceptance speech as president-elect of America. Today, Monday I was stunned that Biden is already addressing the nation as our leader, discussing our future actions to curb COVID-19. Then I understood. The national news bigwigs have already, unofficially inaugurated Biden, side stepping being president-elect. (Usually the body is at least buried before the widow takes a new husband.)
I have no problem with the press or local news. I am disgusted with the money-powered major network decision makers who have come to believe “freedom of speech” has endowed them as unconstrained wannabe demigod makers! And we thought the government was who we needed to fear most!
Non-stop news has stealthily invaded our emotions and minds with camouflaged, sly manipulation. Camouflaged since we readily accept the news as helpful. Sly manipulation because they have non-stop access to our minds and emotions. Just think how often these last months you have felt your blood pressure rise and heat inflame your gut that you didn’t summon?
A hint. That’s why dictators quickly silence the news who have unceasing private access into our homes and minds through our televisions. I guess the actual January inauguration will just be a formality after the fact!
Cindy Krueger
Temple