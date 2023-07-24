Well it appears our state reps are finally satisfied they have twisted and skewed the ad valorem process enough to keep taxpayers dazed and confused for at least a few more years. We have also been given several new terms to keep up with.
Tax Rate Compression: That is where the state uses some of the “left over” tax money they call “budget surplus” to pay down property taxes used to finance some school expenditures. We don’t know if that will be an annual event. Nobody sees how ironic it is that the taxpayers are actually paying for their own tax cuts with money already paid into what is known as the “budget surplus.” By my calculation, if a $33 billion “surplus” is divided by the 31 million residents of Texas who paid into that “surplus,” directly or indirectly, every man, woman and child is due a refund of about $1,006.
Circuit Breakers: We are now going to have income-based property tax deductions. That should certainly simplify the appraisal process especially after all the new county employees that will be necessary get settled in. But this is only a three-year pilot program. Nothing confusing about that.
Appraisal Caps: Nope. We don’ have to worry about that. Nobody will ever be able to rip the appraisal process away from Texas counties. That cash cow is just too easy to manipulate and too dependable of a revenue generator. They will never let it go.
Michael L. Moore
Moody