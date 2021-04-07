It is important that opinions should be based on facts. It has been said that George Floyd was resisting arrest. That is not supported by surveillance video as well as several witnesses.
Restaurant owner Rashad West and his friend stated they “did not see any resistance, not at all.” It was said that Minneapolis allows neck restraint. Its manual allows “compressing one or both sides of a person’s neck with an arm or leg without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway” — in order to control someone with “light to moderate pressure.”
The Minnesota Professional Peace Officer Education System said Officer Derek Chauvin’s extreme pressure tactics “do not appear to reflect the training that students receive.” The original police report never mentioned neck pressure. With Floyd handcuffed, the police report stated that they thought he needed medical attention and called for an ambulance — but still pushed him down and applied body weight pressure with the knee until he no longer had a pulse and no respiration.
The Department of Justice advises, “As soon as the suspect is handcuffed, get him off his stomach.” Mr. Floyd did have a high amount of fentanyl but the cause of death given by medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, and two other independent autopsies was “homicide.”
He died of asphyxiation! Please compare the treatment of Mr. Floyd with Dylann Roof, who killed 9 people in a Charleston church.
Randy Broussard
Belton