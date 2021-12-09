On Saturday I was celebrating my 65th birthday and had gone to the Walmart in Belton to purchase a few things.
I know several people who work at the store, and was talking to one of them about it being my birthday. He pointed out that the woman behind me wished me a happy birthday, so I turned around to thank her.
The woman, who I think was in her 40s, asked me if it was really my birthday.
When I told her that it was, she said that she would buy my groceries and asked if there was anything else that I wanted to get.
I was not expecting this at all and told her that there was nothing else that I wanted.
I don’t know her name but I wanted her to see something about her in the paper for what she did.
John Ansay
Temple