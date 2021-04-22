I appreciate Mr. Jessup’s letter addressing the truths of the George Floyd case (I saw the full video!) and the Jan. 6 Capitol (riot?) (I saw the full video).
I’m adding my appreciation for the information provided by April Cousins regarding George Floyd’s case. There is rarely any truth on our local or national news as we no longer have journalists, only media elites.
So many are deceived! So thank you for sharing your research to inform with the correct information. There are many that depend on the TV (they are owned by the elites in Washington and New York) or newspaper (mostly it is Associated Press replay) for their daily news.
They do not know how to use the internet or how to find other media news with less bias and more truth. Keep up the good work!
Karen Huebner
Temple