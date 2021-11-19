Life can be hard these days. This is even true for Santa Claus this year. Due to today’s supply chain problems, he had less raw materials to make toys and gifts.
With the rapid rise in fuel and grain prices, his transportation costs have skyrocketed. He ran into labor problems with his elves due to the North Pole’s mask and vaccine mandates. Many of them chose to quit instead. Rudolph the Red-Nosed was harassed again by the other reindeer and so he finally retained an attorney to sue Santa for operating a hostile work environment.
The United Nations warned Santa about his making too many global overflights and thus contributing to global warming. Santa reminded them that it’s still freezing cold up at the North Pole but that didn’t seem to impress those climate technocrats.
Because Santa wears red clothing he was accused by Democrats as being a Trump supporter. Republicans accused Santa of being a socialist because he believes in giving things away for nothing.
The Medical Association accused Santa of being too obese and therefore acting as a bad role model for the youth. Yes, it was a pretty rough year for ’Ole Saint Nick. But this is life in the so-called New Normal.
Even so, Santa took all this stride. Santa knows this season isn’t about him or seeing that corporations meet their year-end sales goals. This season is about our connection with the Divine and about the love we share with family and friends. It’s not about what we get but what we give to others. And not just at this time of year but always. That’s the true reason for the season.
Don Cillo
Temple