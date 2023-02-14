Two physicians won the 2015 Nobel prize in medicine for using Ivermectin as a therapy for roundworm infections in humans. Sounds like, at the very least, Ivermectin is safe.
The last Nobel awarded for a therapy was in 1945 when Dr. Fleming discovered that penicillin killed bacteria that killed people. Penicillin, then Ivermectin. That’s some pretty good company there for Ivermectin.
So why did our government and mainstream media say that Ivermectin was unsafe, “horse paste” and implied that only fools would disagree? Every broadcast network did this, from MSNBC to Fox News. Facebook and Twitter banned any user who disagreed.
I wonder about other things they said about COVID: How did Fauci immediately know COVID didn’t leak out of that lab? The one where they were making COVID? How safe is the vaccine? Who made money? How much?
Are they hiding more? Who turned off Jeffrey Epstein’s cameras? What is in Hunter’s laptop? How much planning does it normally take to demolish a skyscraper without damaging surrounding buildings? What about three of them? At the same time? How did Hoover, not in Dallas, within 24 hours, know Oswald acted alone? How do we know electronic voting is accurate? Why can’t these essays be longer? I could fill up this page.
I don’t know if Ivermectin is effective against COVID. But the fact that the U.S. government and mainstream media, within a few years, went from calling Ivermectin the greatest medical discovery of the year to calling it “horse paste” proves that our government and mainstream media were used to intentionally mislead us. The fact that we pay their bills makes us guilty of self-deceit.
Pogo Hume
Temple